Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 66,210 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,594,027 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 66,210 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.98% of Fulton Financial worth $20,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FULT shares. TheStreet raised Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of FULT traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. 1,399,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,300. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.