Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 6,638 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,638 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.23% of Woodward worth $17,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Woodward by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 0.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 106,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.23. The stock had a trading volume of 469,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,656. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $127.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 13.32%.

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,253 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $256,887.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,253 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,287.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $163,696.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,009 shares of company stock worth $25,315,219. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Woodward in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Truist raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.63.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

