Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 85,219 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,274 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 85,219 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.34% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $21,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PB traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $77.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PB. TheStreet raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.70.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

