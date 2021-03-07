Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 9,022 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,022 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.13% of Zebra Technologies worth $25,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 843.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.77, for a total transaction of $7,646,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,702,152.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,368 shares of company stock valued at $26,450,197 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $478.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $442.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.67. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $516.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. UBS Group began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.11.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

