Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Takes $22.40 Million Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 415,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,401,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.62% of PROG as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,849,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $89,147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter worth $48,004,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $46,324,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth about $40,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get PROG alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRG traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,442. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.40. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.64 million. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRG shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.