Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Trims Stock Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,290 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.32% of CoreSite Realty worth $16,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COR. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 49.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1,638.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 4.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COR traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.49. The company had a trading volume of 455,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,824. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.01. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $156,279.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,327.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $1,607,159.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,998 shares in the company, valued at $22,061,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,102 shares of company stock worth $2,300,776 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.33.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

