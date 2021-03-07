Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,675 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,003 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,030,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,986,000 after acquiring an additional 114,031 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 864,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,445,000 after acquiring an additional 19,317 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 460,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,666,000 after acquiring an additional 42,956 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 349,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,354,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $86.62 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.52 and a one year high of $87.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.86.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.