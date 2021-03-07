Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,766 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 715,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,955,000 after buying an additional 50,098 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

Shares of LNT opened at $48.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

