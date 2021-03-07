Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 54,569 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,569 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 268.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $27.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $27.14.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

