Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Centene by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Centene by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,420,000 after buying an additional 34,771 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 125.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 255,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after buying an additional 142,111 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Centene by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $776,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.78. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,250 shares of company stock worth $1,811,260 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.79.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

