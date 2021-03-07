Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,344 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in FirstEnergy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 45,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 12.7% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.23. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

