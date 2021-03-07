Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Dollar General by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Dollar General by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 564,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,663,000 after purchasing an additional 30,154 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $1,577,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,611,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $178.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.82 and a 200-day moving average of $207.34. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.83.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

