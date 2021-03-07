Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,610 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Domo worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Domo by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Domo by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Domo by 38.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 135,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 37,754 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

DOMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Domo from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 3.07.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 122,530 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $6,497,765.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,208 shares in the company, valued at $16,026,090.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $247,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,764,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,326 shares of company stock valued at $16,601,450 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

