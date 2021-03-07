Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,868 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BJRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

BJRI stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, VP Alex Puchner sold 8,767 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $469,823.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,446.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 11,951 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $668,419.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,193,675 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.