Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 240,504 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Inovalon at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,388,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,084,000 after purchasing an additional 313,443 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Inovalon by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,820,000 after acquiring an additional 905,803 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in Inovalon by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,061,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,522,000 after acquiring an additional 439,550 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,638,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,779,000 after acquiring an additional 175,499 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in Inovalon by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 115,750 shares in the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Inovalon stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 636.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

INOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

In related news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,405 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,447.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,109. 49.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

