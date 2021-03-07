Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 240,504 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Inovalon at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,388,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,084,000 after purchasing an additional 313,443 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Inovalon by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,820,000 after acquiring an additional 905,803 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in Inovalon by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,061,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,522,000 after acquiring an additional 439,550 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,638,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,779,000 after acquiring an additional 175,499 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in Inovalon by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 115,750 shares in the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Inovalon stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 636.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.
INOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.10.
In related news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,405 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,447.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,109. 49.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Inovalon Profile
Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.
Featured Story: CD Ladder
Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.