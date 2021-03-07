Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 82.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698,965 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Builders FirstSource worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $43.52 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.30.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

BLDR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

