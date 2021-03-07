Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,681 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQH. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $84,259.36. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EQH opened at $30.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.88.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

