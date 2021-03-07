Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 247,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of Quanex Building Products worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 64.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,074,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after acquiring an additional 419,260 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 520,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 257,522 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,708,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,943,000 after buying an additional 165,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,034,000 after buying an additional 136,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 274.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 175,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 128,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NX shares. TheStreet upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $25.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.78 million, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $26.59.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $230.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.38 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

In other news, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 10,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $235,925.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,314.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 18,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $442,940.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 251,849 shares in the company, valued at $6,124,967.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 355,447 shares of company stock worth $8,395,444. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

