Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,951 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Stepan worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,168,000 after acquiring an additional 164,993 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Stepan in the third quarter worth about $14,568,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stepan during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,857,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,296,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Stepan by 57.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

In other news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total value of $48,983.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $75,916.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,018.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $124.03 on Friday. Stepan has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $131.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.34. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

