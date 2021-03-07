Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $4.61 Million Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,003 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,477,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,190,000 after acquiring an additional 688,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,826,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,385,000 after buying an additional 61,380 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,474,000 after buying an additional 19,749 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 889.00 and a beta of 1.40. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $19.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%. Research analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALEX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.