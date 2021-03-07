Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

Shares of GRMN opened at $122.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.30. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $133.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $441,678.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,004 over the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.