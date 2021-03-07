Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $4.83 Million Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 534.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,767 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 165.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 39.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRT. Stifel Nicolaus cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $105.76 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $121.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.