Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Linde by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.24.

NYSE:LIN opened at $247.64 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $274.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

