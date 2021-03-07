Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $6.05 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 85.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555,422 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Barclays increased their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.79.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $70.23 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $146.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

