Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,533 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 163,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 38,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PM. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PM opened at $86.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.75. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.19. The company has a market cap of $134.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

