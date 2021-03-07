Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 136,407 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 181.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,407 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of The Western Union worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 11,967.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,476,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,340,000 after buying an additional 2,456,217 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $28,074,000. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 78.3% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,415,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,933 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 148.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,130,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after purchasing an additional 675,956 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,992,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,134,000 after buying an additional 574,920 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Jean Claude Farah sold 28,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $660,281.65. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 308,561 shares of company stock valued at $7,343,710. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WU shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $24.09 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.33.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

