Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 18,871 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,871 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 209,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 75.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In related news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $62.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day moving average is $65.46. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $74.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.