Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 23,947 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,947 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of MarineMax worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in MarineMax by 27.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in MarineMax by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 9,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $330,556.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 352,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,353,267.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $190,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,331 shares of company stock worth $3,000,191. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their price target on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of HZO opened at $46.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average is $34.28. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $51.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

