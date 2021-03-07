Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 41,559 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 184.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,559 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $5,323,933.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $76.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.02 and its 200 day moving average is $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

