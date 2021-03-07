Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,281 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of HealthStream worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in HealthStream by 195.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 10.7% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HealthStream news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,247. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average of $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $735.38 million, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $26.63.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $61.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

