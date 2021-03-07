Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,828 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 730.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 31.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 24,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,013,000 after acquiring an additional 414,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $119,709.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $611,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,990 shares in the company, valued at $11,094,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

PTGX stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.98. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $31.58.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.