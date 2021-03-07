Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,273 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,155,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $465.85 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $496.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $449.86 and its 200 day moving average is $455.93. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.38.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

