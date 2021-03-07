Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 160,758 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after buying an additional 21,532 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 96,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 23,952 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,380,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,302,000 after purchasing an additional 759,923 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $623,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,751,269.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,704,909 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $134.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.93 and a 12 month high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.76 and a 200-day moving average of $120.42.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

