Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,627 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,909 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 18,627 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Best Buy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,092 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 66.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.48.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $102.85 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

