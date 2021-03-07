Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 206,193 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 81.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 206,193 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PVH worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PVH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in PVH during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. CL King cut PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PVH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

PVH opened at $104.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.33.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dana Perlman sold 1,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $168,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,079 shares of company stock worth $3,800,485. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.