Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 585,096 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 92.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 585,096 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Progressive alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $255,447.00. Insiders have sold a total of 17,609 shares of company stock worth $1,680,401 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $89.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.03. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $102.05. The company has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.