Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,422 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,422 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 69.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 98.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 235.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Seagen by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGEN. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.43.

In other Seagen news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,747,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $2,848,064.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,451 shares of company stock valued at $28,953,398. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $149.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.26 and its 200-day moving average is $176.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $90.57 and a one year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

