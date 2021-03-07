Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Alamo Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alamo Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,770,000 after buying an additional 62,216 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,774,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,311,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 307,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of ALG opened at $154.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.83 and its 200-day moving average is $131.23. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.99 and a 12-month high of $163.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $40,564.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,750.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

