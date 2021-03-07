Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 90.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100,312 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after buying an additional 940,594 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lam Research by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,459 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,291,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Lam Research by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,078,000 after purchasing an additional 229,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67,687 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRCX stock opened at $547.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $552.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.28. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $603.60. The company has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,207. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

