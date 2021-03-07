Panda Yield Reaches One Day Volume of $806,540.00 (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, Panda Yield has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar. Panda Yield has a market cap of $3.41 million and $806,540.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Panda Yield coin can currently be bought for about $4.26 or 0.00008402 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00056168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.71 or 0.00790633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00026686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00060029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00030026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00042228 BTC.

Panda Yield Coin Profile

BBOO is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 800,459 coins and its circulating supply is 800,375 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

