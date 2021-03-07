Pantos Price Up 25.7% Over Last Week (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 7th. Pantos has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $16,637.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pantos token can now be purchased for about $0.0738 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pantos has traded up 25.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pantos alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $239.60 or 0.00469660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00068487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00076662 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00080941 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00054029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.10 or 0.00464754 BTC.

Pantos Token Profile

Pantos’ launch date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,944,753 tokens. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . The official website for Pantos is pantos.io

Pantos Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pantos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pantos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.