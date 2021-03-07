Paradice Investment Management LLC Acquires 28,901 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 321,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,901 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TME. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $4,169,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 111.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 52.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 111,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 38,624 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TME traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.15. 16,938,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,299,718. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TME. Macquarie cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

