Paradice Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 254,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,827,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of 21Vianet Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bloom Tree Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 3,242,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,201 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,455,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,182,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 8,654.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,240,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,094,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.76.

NASDAQ VNET traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,783,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,584. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $44.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.44.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

