Paradice Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 223,937 Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 223,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,752,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Kingsoft Cloud as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KC. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 210,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after buying an additional 124,286 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,510,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,007,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth about $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,098,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,889. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average of $44.90. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $74.67.

KC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

