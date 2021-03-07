Paradice Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,075,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. Korn Ferry accounts for 2.6% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned 1.99% of Korn Ferry worth $46,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KFY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 42.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 200.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 7,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $482,166.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,853,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $660,827.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,268,676.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,651 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,256. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Korn Ferry stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.30 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.33 and its 200 day moving average is $40.05. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

KFY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

