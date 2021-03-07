Paradice Investment Management LLC Buys 7,843 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,771 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Credicorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,891,000 after acquiring an additional 26,825 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Credicorp by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at $13,655,000. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 353,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,050,000 after purchasing an additional 70,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

BAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Santander upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

BAP stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.51. 574,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $189.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.25.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The bank reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $6.50. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

