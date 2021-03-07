Paradice Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Paradice Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 18,109 shares during the quarter. Orthofix Medical accounts for 2.4% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned about 5.05% of Orthofix Medical worth $41,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 458,143 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 438.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 185,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 16,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

OFIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of OFIX stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $45.33. 91,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,893. The firm has a market cap of $876.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

