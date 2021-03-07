Paradice Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Paradice Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,321,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,802 shares during the period. Luxfer comprises about 2.1% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned about 8.41% of Luxfer worth $38,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Luxfer by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Luxfer by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Luxfer by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Luxfer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 108,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

LXFR has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $17.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSE LXFR traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 184,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.31 million, a PE ratio of 54.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.35 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

