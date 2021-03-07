Paradice Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)

Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) by 121.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,916 shares during the quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in XP were worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XP. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in XP by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,145 shares in the last quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its holdings in shares of XP by 5,363.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 514,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,433,000 after buying an additional 504,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XP by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,427,000 after buying an additional 439,830 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of XP by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 652,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,873,000 after buying an additional 434,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of XP by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,849,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,379,000 after buying an additional 274,920 shares during the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XP traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.80. 2,166,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,885. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.60. XP Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $52.94.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

