Paradice Investment Management LLC Has $104.83 Million Stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Paradice Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,202,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 701,689 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor makes up 5.9% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned 0.78% of ON Semiconductor worth $104,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $38.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,937,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,756,045. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $42.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

